Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $358.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.38.

Gartner stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

