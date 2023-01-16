Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $37.87 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 3.9% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,522 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 228,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 516,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 178,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,544. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,342,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,025,916.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,864. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.