Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Featured Articles
