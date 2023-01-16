Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

