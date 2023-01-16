Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $74.86 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $74.86 million and approximately $358,626.85 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00434266 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.12 or 0.30471637 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00767323 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
