Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $74.86 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $74.86 million and approximately $358,626.85 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

