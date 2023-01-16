Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $18.40 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $3.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

