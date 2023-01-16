Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.28

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 210472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.