Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.28

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 210472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Freshii Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.
About Freshii
Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.
