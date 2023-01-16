Frax Share Price Tops $8.40 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Frax Share has a market cap of $612.44 million and approximately $70.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $8.40 or 0.00040259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,937,789 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

