Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $279,478.97 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00006624 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

