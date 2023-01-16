Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 572,985 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.4% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 548,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $267,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Forum Merger IV has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.