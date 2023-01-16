Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

