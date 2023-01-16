Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,254 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,390,379. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.