Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $95,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

