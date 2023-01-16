First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 820.0% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
FTXO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
