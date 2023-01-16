First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 820.0% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTXO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter.

