First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 244,731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,156. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

