First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the December 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 582.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 424,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 362,284 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 156,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $83.73. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

