First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.4% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 206,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $12,977,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

