First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at C$11.75 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$115,020. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,344 shares of company stock worth $841,402.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

