Financial Review: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) vs. APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.83 $973.00 million $10.47 4.33 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.17 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

This table compares APA and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 33.83% 325.67% 19.86% Viking Energy Group -0.26% -1.60% -0.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for APA and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 1 4 10 1 2.69 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus target price of $54.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

APA beats Viking Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

