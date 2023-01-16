Financial Contrast: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) vs. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AZZ pays out -64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get AZZ alerts:

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AZZ and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30% Northern Technologies International 3.07% 4.18% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AZZ and Northern Technologies International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Northern Technologies International has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than AZZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZZ and Northern Technologies International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.21 $84.02 million ($1.05) -41.76 Northern Technologies International $74.16 million 1.64 $6.32 million $0.25 51.80

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AZZ beats Northern Technologies International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company also provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. The company sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors and agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. Northern Technologies International Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.