Financial Comparison: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.41 $4.34 million $0.45 14.49 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.55 $278.42 million $5.09 20.91

Profitability

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22% IPG Photonics 18.34% 10.58% 9.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Everspin Technologies and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 IPG Photonics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.71%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $134.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

