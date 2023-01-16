Filecoin Price Tops $4.63 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00021714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $274.87 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00755715 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

