Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00022840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $434.28 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

