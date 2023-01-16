Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,744. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $58.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
