Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,744. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $58.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

