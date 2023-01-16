Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $192.72 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $192.72 million and $72.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00060709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

