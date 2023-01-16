Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 625.2% in January

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 625.2% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $2.05 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEEXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.