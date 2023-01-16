Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $420.31 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $420.31 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044669 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99113465 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,336,540.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

