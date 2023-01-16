Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Buys $499,232.16 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
