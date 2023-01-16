Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Buys $499,232.16 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

