Fagan Associates Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

MOS opened at $46.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

