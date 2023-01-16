Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,994,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 277,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after buying an additional 164,354 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,589.7% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,848 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 788,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 785,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

