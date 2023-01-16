Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

