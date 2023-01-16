Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 188 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $139.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

