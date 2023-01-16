Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

