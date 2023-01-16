Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

