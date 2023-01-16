Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

