FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $485.00.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $450.14.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

