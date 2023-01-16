Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,891 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 5.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

