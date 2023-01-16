Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

