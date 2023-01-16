Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance
FINX stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
