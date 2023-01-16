Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,898 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

