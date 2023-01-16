Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
