Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $214.71.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
