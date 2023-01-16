Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.