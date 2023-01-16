Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 38,500 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,885,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after buying an additional 1,441,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after buying an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,660,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $66.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

