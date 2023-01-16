Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.31 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $151.31 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

