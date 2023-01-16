European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Raised to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EWCZ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.