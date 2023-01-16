ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

ESSA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

