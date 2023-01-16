ERC20 Market Cap Hits $11.04 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 15% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $366.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00233547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00984848 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $88.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

