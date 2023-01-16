Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,213,455 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,292,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213,455 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,207,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 174,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

