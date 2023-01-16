Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 20.65% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $3,794,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. 87,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.