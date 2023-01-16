Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.18 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.47% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $12,175,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.37. 340,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.10 and its 200-day moving average is $392.36.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

