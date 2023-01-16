Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 7,383.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Entra ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

